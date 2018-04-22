Hollywood mourns Verne Troyer

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Actor Verne Troyer passed away on Saturday at the age of 49, his reps confirmed on Facebook.

Although the official cause of his death was not revealed in the post, the note did indicate that Troyer may have lost his battles with addiction and/or depression.

"Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," the statement reads. "Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

The actor was perhaps best known for his work on the silver screen as "Mini-Me" from the Austin Powers film franchise, but he was also one of the most memorable reality stars in VH1's The Surreal Life.

Following the news of his passage, several of his former co-stars have spoken up to pay tribute to the late actor.

Mike Myers said in a statement, "Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

Meanwhile, others who'd crossed paths with him in Tinseltown shared their reactions to the news on social media.

So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP pic.twitter.com/pgA91tWPo6

— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Verne Troyer. pic.twitter.com/95hmqi5oE5

— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 22, 2018

Gonna miss #VerneTroyer Thanks for the laughs. Rest in peace bud. pic.twitter.com/XlxkpL7jlX

— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 22, 2018

So sad to hear that my friend @VerneTroyer has passed away. We shared a mutual respect for each other's work, and I always admired his good humour and lovely nature in the face of adversity. Now, for the first time, he'll be looking down on us all, and laughing! #RIPVerneTroyer pic.twitter.com/vLGwpWTYpE

— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) April 22, 2018

Troyer's reps asked for fans to donate to his favorite charities, The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies, in lieu of flowers.

If you or someone you love have been affected by thoughts of self-harm, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

