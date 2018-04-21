A's lefty Manaea pitching no-hitter thru 8 vs Red Sox - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

A's lefty Manaea pitching no-hitter thru 8 vs Red Sox

(AP Photo/John Hefti). Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, April 21, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti). Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, April 21, 2018.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Boston Red Sox.

Manaea has struck out 10, walked one and thrown 95 pitches against the hard-hitting Red Sox.

Boston looked as if it had a hit with two outs in the sixth at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday night. Andrew Benintendi hit a grounder to the right side, slid around first baseman Matt Olson and was ruled safe.

After the umpires conferred, Benintendi was ruled out for going wide of the baseline.

Sandy Leon reached in the Red Sox fifth when A's shortstop Marcus Semien dropped a popup. The play was scored as an error.

Oakland leads 3-0. The Red Sox lead the majors with a 17-2 record.

