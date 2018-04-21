Mississippi State wins twice on Saturday to sweep #3 Arkansas

Mississippi State sent shockwaves through the SEC this weekend. The Bulldogs won three games over the #3 team in the nation.

MSU rallied in both games of Saturday's doubleheader to beat Arkansas. Your final scores were 5-3 and 7-5. Elijah MacNamee delivered the go-ahead hit in Game 2. His RBI in the 6th erased a three-run deficit.

DAWGS ON TOP! Elijah MacNamee with yet ANOTHER huge RBI & the #NewDude is jumping!



B6 | MSU 5, Arkansas 4



MSU Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 21, 2018

The 5th inning proved to be the tale in Game 1. Luke Alexander tied the matchup with a RBI double, Tanner Allen's RBI single gave MSU the lead for good. Watch highlights of Game 1 above.

Mississippi State improves to 22-19 overall, 8-10 in SEC play. They'll come to Pearl on Tuesday to face #7 Ole Miss. The Governor's Cup starts at 6:00pm at Trustmark Park. The matchup will be televised on the SEC Network.

