Hurts struggles, Crimson beats White 24-12 in Alabama spring football game

The Crimson team outlasted the White team 24-12 in Alabama's 2018 A-Day game.

The Crimson team scored three touchdowns, coming on a 1-yard run by Brian Robinson, a 65-yard pass from Mac Brown to Chadarius Townsend and a 46-yard pass from Jones to Xavian Marks. All of the White team's points came from field goals by Joseph

All eyes were on Jalen Hurts, who is in a tight battle for starting quarterback. With fellow QB Tua Tagovailoa out due to injury, Hurts had an opportunity to give himself a bump up in the competition. However, he underperformed.

Hurts completed 19 of 37 passes for 195 yards for the White team. He rushed for a net of 33 yards and also threw an interception.

Hurts' opposite, Jones stood out under center, throwing for 289 yards on 23-of-35 passing and adding two touchdowns.

“I think the second offense was better than the second defense and when I say better, they were better all the way around. They were better in pass protection and production in performance, which is why they won the game. I was not disappointed in the way Jalen (Hurts) played," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "We have some guys that can rush, and even though we were rushing four guys most of the time, there was way too much pressure in the pocket for the quarterback to be able to operate like we would like. Jalen made some good plays and throws, and I’m sure if you were to talk to him he would say, ‘I wish there were things I did better and can improve on.’ We’ve been very pleased with the progress that Mac Jones has made, so that gives us more depth at that position.”

Najee Harris led both teams with 41 rushing yards. Robinson had 26 and a score.

DeVonta Smith had a game-high 87 receiving yards. Marks had 85 yards and a score, whole Townsend had 65 yards and a touchdown. Robinson added 59 receiving yards.

Dylan Moses led both teams with 10 tackles. Trevon Diggs had nine tackles and an interception. Joshua McMillon had nine tackles. Raekwon David had eight tackles, including two for loss, and two sacks.

“All in all, we made a lot of progress this spring. I’m pleased with the progress we have made in positions in terms of player improvement. I’m not necessarily satisfied where we are, and I don’t think anyone on our team should be satisfied where we are. I hope every individual can point to something that can improve their performance. The biggest thing moving forward that we would like the players to focus on is the individual improvements the players need to make, so they have the best opportunity to out-perform the people they have to play against next year. That starts with our first game against Louisville, but we will have great competition all year long in our league, so whoever we have to play against should be about the players and what they are looking to do because the individual’s ability to do so will determine how strong our team will be. The individuals on our team will make the team what it is," Saban said.

The announced attendance was 74,732. Alabama opens the 2018 season on Sept. 1, facing Louisville in Orlando.

