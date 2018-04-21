Auburn guard Davion Mitchell transferring to Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) - Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.

Baylor announced Friday that Mitchell has joined its 2018 signing class, and will join the team this summer. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after he sits out the 2018-19 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

Mitchell averaged 3.7 points a game and was second on the team with 63 assists while coming off the bench as Auburn won a share of the regular-season Southeastern Conference title and made its first NCAA Tournament in 15 years. The Tigers starter is a sophomore and another guard is now eligible after sitting out following his transfer from VCU.

