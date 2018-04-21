Auburn guard Davion Mitchell transferring to Baylor

Luke Alexander's three-run homer sparked a State comeback. The Bulldogs rallied from five down to upset the Razorbacks 6-5.More >>
Week five of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books and it's time to look forward to this weekend's matchups.More >>
Tulane pinch hitter Luke Glancy drew a bases-loaded walk from Matthew Beck for the winning run in the bottom of the ninth, and LSU's road record dipped to 2-7 as the Tigers blew a 9-7 in the final frame and fell to the Green Wave 10-9 Wednesday night at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans.More >>
Some drivers traveling to Tuscaloosa for the University of Alabama's Spring football game will travel through a construction zone on I-20/59 to get there.More >>
The NCAA Division I Council has banned college football teams from using former players in practice and tabled a proposal to let players participate in four games while still redshirting.More >>
Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.More >>
The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.More >>
Malzahn will be paired with former Auburn place kicker Al Del Greco in the 12th annual charity golf tournament. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be paired with former Heisman Trophy Winner and current NFL running back Mark Ingram.More >>
Auburn University sophomore center Austin Wiley is jumping into the NBA Draft pool, though he says he's not planning to hire an agent.More >>
With the pads on, and cleats hitting ripping through the Jordan-Hare grass, the Orange team edged the Blue team 18-10.More >>
Auburn sophomore point guard Jared Harper is entering the NBA draft.More >>
Auburn guard Mustapha Heron says he will enter the NBA draft and plans to hire an agent.More >>
The 5-2 win over the Crimson Tide gave Auburn its ninth win overall in the classic's 10 games.More >>
Tuesday was the final practice inside Auburn Arena for the Tigers before getting off to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
