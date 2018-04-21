Auburn equestrian wins NCEA national championship - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Auburn equestrian wins NCEA national championship

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WBRC) -

The Auburn equestrian team has won another national championship.

The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly