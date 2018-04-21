Auburn equestrian wins NCEA national championship

The Auburn equestrian team has won another national championship.
The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!! ????#WarEagle | #FallForward pic.twitter.com/q5wsZld7te— Auburn Equestrian (@AuburnEQ) April 21, 2018
