White Sox reliever suffers brain hemorrhage during game - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

White Sox reliever suffers brain hemorrhage during game

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar warms up in the bullpen during the sixth inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Glen... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar warms up in the bullpen during the sixth inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Glen...
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). This is a 2018 photo of Danny Farquhar of the Chicago White Sox baseball team. White Sox reliever Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage during a game and is in stable but critical condition. Farquhar passed out in the dugout in th... (AP Photo/Ben Margot). This is a 2018 photo of Danny Farquhar of the Chicago White Sox baseball team. White Sox reliever Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage during a game and is in stable but critical condition. Farquhar passed out in the dugout in th...

CHICAGO (AP) - White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage while in the dugout during a game Friday night, and is in stable but critical condition.

Farquhar passed out in the sixth inning, and was helped by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs. He regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The White Sox announced Saturday that additional testing revealed the brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. Farquhar was receiving treatment and being closely monitored in the neurosurgical ICU unit at Rush University Medical center.

The team said it will provide updates on Farquhar's health as appropriate, but requested privacy for the family.

Farquhar got two outs in the top of the sixth against Houston. The 31-year-old right-hander fainted moments later.

"It takes your breath away a little bit," manager Rick Renteria said after Chicago's 10-0 loss. "One of your guys is down there and you have no idea what's going on. Again, the medical staff was like there right away the whole time and you know they called into the EMTs and somebody was already caring for him before they even got up."

Farquhar was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2008 draft and made his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2011. The right-hander is 10-15 with a 3.93 ERA in 253 career relief appearances with Toronto, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Chicago.

The White Sox placed Farquhar on the 10-day disabled list before the second game of their weekend set against Houston. Right-hander Gregory Infante was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • After town says 'nyet' to Russia monument, others say 'da'

    After town says 'nyet' to Russia monument, others say 'da'

    Saturday, April 21 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-04-21 13:34:52 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-04-21 20:50:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Martha Waggoner). FILE - In this March 12, 2018 file photo, a model of the "Project Zebra" memorial stands in the Arts of the Albemarle building in Elizabeth City, N.C. The monument to Russian soldiers killed while training in the United Sta...(AP Photo/Martha Waggoner). FILE - In this March 12, 2018 file photo, a model of the "Project Zebra" memorial stands in the Arts of the Albemarle building in Elizabeth City, N.C. The monument to Russian soldiers killed while training in the United Sta...
    A monument honoring a secret World War II spy mission could still find a home in the United States after a North Carolina town rejected the statue because of current tensions between the U.S. and Russia.More >>
    A monument honoring a secret World War II spy mission could still find a home in the United States after a North Carolina town rejected the statue because of current tensions between the U.S. and Russia.More >>

  • Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'

    Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'

    Saturday, April 21 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-04-21 04:04:04 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-04-21 20:50:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Mourners pause as former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush lies in repose during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Houston.

    As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.

    More >>

    As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.

    More >>

  • Suburban Seattle getting rare, private US airport terminal

    Suburban Seattle getting rare, private US airport terminal

    Saturday, April 21 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-04-21 15:44:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-04-21 20:50:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this April 11, 2018 photo, Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, left, talks with project engineer Todd Raynes, right, inside the privately-run commercial U.S. airport terminal Smith's company is building at Paine Field i...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this April 11, 2018 photo, Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, left, talks with project engineer Todd Raynes, right, inside the privately-run commercial U.S. airport terminal Smith's company is building at Paine Field i...
    An entrepreneur wants to bring a global trend to the U.S. and put commercial airport terminals in the hands of private companies instead of the government.More >>
    An entrepreneur wants to bring a global trend to the U.S. and put commercial airport terminals in the hands of private companies instead of the government.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly