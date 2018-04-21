Smallville's Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking in alleged cult case

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.



By Megan Vick,

Smallville actress Allison Mack was arrested on Friday (April 20) morning on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

Mack and Keith Raniere, also known as "Vanguard" were brought into custody in New York due to their affiliation with an alleged cult NXIVM (pronounced Nex-i-um). Raniere created NXIVM and presented the organization as a series of self-help programs, according to the indictment filed with the Eastern District of New York court. The group is headquartered in Albany, NY but has satellite offices around the United States as well as in Canada, Mexico and South America.

Mack is publicly credited with creating the NXIVM sub-group The Source, which specialized in recruiting actors, but her real job was allegedly recruiting for a secret society within NXIUM called DOS. Raniere allegedly created the secret group, which translates to "Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions," or "The Vow" in 2015.

Tom Welling Isn't Planning to Cameo on Supergirl Any Time Soon

DOS allegedly works a lot like a pyramid scheme. According to the indictment, Raniere is the only male member and stands at the top of the pyramid with the rest of the women being designated as slaves and masters. Slaves are expected to recruit slaves of their own in order to become masters. The new slaves then owe service not only to their own masters but also to masters above them in the DOS pyramid. Mack is allegedly one of the women in the first level of the pyramid immediately below Raniere who was actively involved in growing the organzation.

The indictment also says that the women recruited to DOS were required to submit "collateral" which included "highly damaging information about friends and family members, nude photographs and/or rights to the victims' assets." The charges against Mack accuse her of directly or implicitly requiring her "slaves" to engage in sexual activity with Raniere in exchange for financial and other benefits.

Mack is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday afternoon where she will formally hear the charges brought against her and enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. Her Smallville costar Kristen Kreuk was also rumored to be part of the NXIVM cult but publicly denied any connection to DOS on Twitter last month.

pic.twitter.com/W0aijK3LcX

— Kristin Kreuk (@MsKristinKreuk) March 29, 2018

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Allison Mack

Smallville