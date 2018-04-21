Ash vs. Evil Dead gets the axe at Starz

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

By Lindsay MacDonald,

It looks like Ash vs. Evil Dead fans will have to find their horror fix elsewhere from now on.

Starz's follow up series to the Evil Dead films has officially been canceled, according to The Hollywood Reporter, meaning the show's April 29 Season 3 finale will also serve as its series finale.

"Ash vs. Evil Dead has taken audiences on a wild ride for three seasons thanks to the fantastic performances and creative efforts of Sam, Bruce, Rob, and the entire cast and crew. We are proud to send the show out with a bang ... and a splat," said Starz president of programming, Carmi Zlotnik.

The fact that the show didn't warrant a renewal before its season premiere -- which had been the case for the last two seasons -- should have been a bit of a red flag about the future of the series, but fans were devastated nonetheless.

Luckily, Ash vs. Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell was there to soothe their ire with a few parting words.

"Ash Vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime," Campbell said on Twitter. "Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Starz, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and our tireless fans for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers. Thank you!"

