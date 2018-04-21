Report: Sessions might quit if Rosenstein is fired - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Report: Sessions might quit if Rosenstein is fired

Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly said he'd consider resigning if President Donald Trump fired Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Source: CNN/Pool) Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly said he'd consider resigning if President Donald Trump fired Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN/RNN) – There’s a circumstance that could make Attorney General Jeff Sessions reconsider his position in the Trump Administration.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Sessions told White House counsel Donald McGahn that he’ll consider leaving if President Donald Trump fires Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein oversees the probe into possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The Post reported that Sessions called McGahn to ask about details of an April 12 meeting between Trump and Rosenstein.

Sessions was relieved to learn the meeting was largely cordial, according to the report.

It wasn’t the first time Sessions had asked White House officials about Rosenstein’s standing with the president.

A senior administration official told The Post that Sessions is concerned over the way Trump has recently treated Rosenstein, and that he’s repeatedly asked White House officials for the president’s assessment of the deputy attorney general.

Sessions himself has an uneasy relationship with Trump, who has often expressed frustration with the attorney general for recusing himself from the Russia probe.

Trump reportedly refers to Sessions as “Mr. Magoo,” after the bumbling cartoon character. He's also reportedly called Rosenstein “Mr. Peepers,” a 1950s sitcom character.

Another source told The Post that Sessions’ comment about possibly quitting was not a threat, but an attempt to convey the difficult position that the firing of Rosenstein would put him in.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined The Post’s request for a comment.

Copyright 2018 CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • The Latest: Israeli minister predicts Iran will quit nukes

    The Latest: Israeli minister predicts Iran will quit nukes

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:03 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:03:16 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:55:35 GMT
    (Iranian Presidency Office via AP). In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Iranian President Hassan ...(Iranian Presidency Office via AP). In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Iranian President Hassan ...
    The Latest: Iranian news outlets weigh Trump's decision to pull America out of nuclear deal.More >>
    The Latest: Iranian news outlets weigh Trump's decision to pull America out of nuclear deal.More >>

  • Porn star's lawyer says Russian paid Trump attorney Cohen

    Porn star's lawyer says Russian paid Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 8 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-05-08 23:23:04 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:54:59 GMT
    (Will Heath/NBC via AP). This image released by NBC shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Saturday, May 5, 2018.(Will Heath/NBC via AP). This image released by NBC shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
    Stormy Daniels' lawyer says he has information showing that President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney received $500,000 from a Russian billionaire within months of paying hush money to Daniels.More >>
    Stormy Daniels' lawyer says he has information showing that President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney received $500,000 from a Russian billionaire within months of paying hush money to Daniels.More >>

  • Trump says Pompeo returning from North Korea with detainees

    Trump says Pompeo returning from North Korea with detainees

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-05-09 06:09:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-09 13:54:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray at the State Department, Monday, May 7, 2018 in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray at the State Department, Monday, May 7, 2018 in Washington.

    The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.

    More >>

    The trip came just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly