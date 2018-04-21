Mississippi State rallies from five down to upset #3 Arkansas

Mississippi State trailed #3 Arkansas 5-0 in the 6th inning. Luke Alexander's three-run homer sparked a State comeback.

LUKE ALEXANDER GOES YABO!! He plates three Diamond Dawgs to cut the Arkansas lead to 5-3



??/??: https://t.co/fP3r8cw0qT#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/iCevAxfMvc — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) April 21, 2018

The Bulldogs rallied from five down to upset the Razorbacks 6-5. MSU improves to 20-19 overall, 6-10 in SEC play. Jordan Westburg tied the game in the bottom of the 8th with a 2-run double. Elijah MacNamee gave State the lead for good with a RBI single.

MacNamee DELIVERS & we've got the lead! Now THAT is sax appeal!



B8 | ?? 6, ?? 5



??/??: https://t.co/fP3r8cw0qT#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/lnGjlT7lf0 — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) April 21, 2018

JORDAN WESTBURG TIES IT UP AT 5 IN THE 8TH!



??/??: https://t.co/fP3r8cw0qT#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/NqsqZDbC8P — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) April 21, 2018

Rowdey Jordan's webgem capped the MSU victory.

The Dawgs and Hogs will play two on Saturday to cap the series. The doubleheader begins at 12:00pm at Dudy Noble Field.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.