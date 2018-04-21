Mississippi State rallies from five down to upset #3 Arkansas - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mississippi State rallies from five down to upset #3 Arkansas

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Mississippi State trailed #3 Arkansas 5-0 in the 6th inning. Luke Alexander's three-run homer sparked a State comeback.

The Bulldogs rallied from five down to upset the Razorbacks 6-5. MSU improves to 20-19 overall, 6-10 in SEC play. Jordan Westburg tied the game in the bottom of the 8th with a 2-run double. Elijah MacNamee gave State the lead for good with a RBI single.

Rowdey Jordan's webgem capped the MSU victory.

The Dawgs and Hogs will play two on Saturday to cap the series. The doubleheader begins at 12:00pm at Dudy Noble Field.

