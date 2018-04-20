Padres' Ross loses no-hit bid with 2 outs in 8th vs D-backs

(AP Photo/Matt York). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 20, 2018, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) - Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres has lost his no-hit try with two outs in the eighth inning at Arizona.

Christian Walker of the Diamondbacks doubled on a ball that Padres center fielder Franchy Cordero appeared to misplay. Cordero got a late break and the ball sailed just over his glove Friday night.

The Padres remain the only team in major league baseball that has never thrown a no-hitter. San Diego began play in 1969.

Ross was pulled after a career-high 127 pitches following Walker's double that tied it at 1. Cordero homered for San Diego's run.

Ross struck out 10 and walked three. The right-hander turns 31 on Sunday.

