White Sox reliever Farquhar passes out in dugout - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

White Sox reliever Farquhar passes out in dugout

CHICAGO (AP) - White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar has been taken to a hospital after he passed out in the dugout.

Farquhar recorded the last two outs of the top of the sixth against the Astros before the incident occurred. He was attended to by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs.

The White Sox said he regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance for further testing Friday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man who shot 2 deputies in Florida was mystery to neighbors

    Man who shot 2 deputies in Florida was mystery to neighbors

    Friday, April 20 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-04-21 03:14:23 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 11:17 PM EDT2018-04-21 03:17:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jason Dearen). A memorial of with a flag and flowers sits in front of a restaurant window with bullet holes in Trenton, Fla., Friday, April 20, 2018. Authorities say two Florida sheriff's deputies were shot dead through the window of the Chin...(AP Photo/Jason Dearen). A memorial of with a flag and flowers sits in front of a restaurant window with bullet holes in Trenton, Fla., Friday, April 20, 2018. Authorities say two Florida sheriff's deputies were shot dead through the window of the Chin...
    A man who investigators say killed two sheriff's deputies in rural north Florida was a mystery figure to many in the small agricultural community rocked by the shooting.More >>
    A man who investigators say killed two sheriff's deputies in rural north Florida was a mystery figure to many in the small agricultural community rocked by the shooting.More >>

  • 1 student wounded in shooting at Florida high school

    1 student wounded in shooting at Florida high school

    Friday, April 20 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-04-21 03:14:08 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 11:17 PM EDT2018-04-21 03:17:22 GMT
    (Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP). Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Dan Pinder, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting patrol car, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Ocala, Fla. Bouche is the ...(Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP). Marion County Sheriff's Detectives John Lightle, left, and Dan Pinder, right, escort a handcuffed and shackled Sky Bouche, 19, center, to a waiting patrol car, Friday, April 20, 2018, in Ocala, Fla. Bouche is the ...
    A gunman carrying a shotgun in a guitar case opened fire at a Florida high school, wounding one student as other students and teachers piled desks and cabinets against classroom doors to make barricades.More >>
    A gunman carrying a shotgun in a guitar case opened fire at a Florida high school, wounding one student as other students and teachers piled desks and cabinets against classroom doors to make barricades.More >>

  • Science Says: Amount of straws, plastic pollution is huge

    Science Says: Amount of straws, plastic pollution is huge

    Friday, April 20 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-04-20 22:33:52 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-04-21 03:16:51 GMT
    (CSIRO via AP). This December 2016 photo provided by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, a dead shearwater bird rests on a table next to a plastic straw and pieces of a red balloon found inside of it on North Stradbroke Is...(CSIRO via AP). This December 2016 photo provided by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, a dead shearwater bird rests on a table next to a plastic straw and pieces of a red balloon found inside of it on North Stradbroke Is...
    Cities and even countries now such as Great Britain are looking at banning straws because plastic pollution is a huge global problem.More >>
    Cities and even countries now such as Great Britain are looking at banning straws because plastic pollution is a huge global problem.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly