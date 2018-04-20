LEADING OFF: Darvish, Keuchel, Colon all go for 1st win - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LEADING OFF: Darvish, Keuchel, Colon all go for 1st win

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:

___

STILL WAITING

The Chicago Cubs are hoping Yu Darvish can begin to show his All-Star form sometime soon. Signed to a $126 million, six-year deal as a free agent, he is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts. Darvish got rankled after a balk call in his last outing against Atlanta. He'll try to get on track when he pitches for the first time at Coors Field vs. Charlie Blackmon and the Rockies.

ANY TAKERS

Pitcher A.J. Cole is available after being designated for assignment by Washington. Once a prized pitcher, he began the season in the Nationals' rotation. But the 26-year-old righty had trouble, was sent to the bullpen and now is headed to the waiver wire. Cole was 1-1 with a 13.06 ERA, giving up six home runs in only 10 1/3 innings during two starts and two relief appearances. The 6-foot-5 Cole pitched in parts of four seasons for Washington. He gave up a grand slam to Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets in his last outing.

BART'S BACK

Bartolo Colon starts for the first time since taking a perfect game into the eighth inning last Sunday night at Houston. Colon, who turns 45 in just over a month, is 0-0 in two starts and two relief appearances for Texas with a 1.45 ERA. The popular righty has earned wins with 10 different teams during his career, including the Montreal Expos. He'll go for his first with the Rangers when he takes on the visiting Mariners.

RUN DOWN

Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel tries again for his first win when he faces the White Sox in Chicago. The former AL Cy Young winner is 0-3 with a 3.52 ERA for the World Series champs. Houston hitters haven't helped him much - they've totaled just six runs in Keuchel's four starts this season.

