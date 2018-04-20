Dawn Staley gets new 5-year incentive to remain head coach

Rakym Felder will no longer be a member of South Carolina's men's basketball program.More >>
The No. 15 ranked LSU softball team fell to No. 9 ranked Texas A&M Aggies, 6-0 in the series finale.More >>
South Carolina shortstop LT Tolbert lined a two-run single in the bottom of eighth inning Sunday to complete a comeback from a 6-0 deficitMore >>
The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.More >>
The Bulldogs rallied in both games of Saturday's doubleheader to beat Arkansas. Your final scores were 5-3 and 7-5.More >>
The Crimson team outlasted the White team 24-12 in Alabama's 2018 A-Day game. The Crimson team scored three touchdowns, coming on a 1-yard run by Brian Robinson, a 65-yard pass from Mac Brown to Chadarius Townsend and a 46-yard pass from Jones to Xavian Marks. All of the White team's points came from field goals by Joseph All eyes were on Jalen Hurts, who is in a tight battle for starting quarterback. With fellow QB Tua Tagovailoa out due to injury, Hurts had an opportunity to...More >>
Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.More >>
Luke Alexander's three-run homer sparked a State comeback. The Bulldogs rallied from five down to upset the Razorbacks 6-5.More >>
Dawn Staley, head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, has received a new 5-year incentive worth $1.5 million in addition to the four-year extension she signed last season that retains her through 2025.More >>
