Vikings LB Brothers gets 4-game suspension for PED violation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Vikings LB Brothers gets 4-game suspension for PED violation

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings linebacker Kentrell Brothers has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.

The league announced the punishment Friday for Brothers, who will remain eligible for practices and games in the offseason and preseason before having to sit out. He can rejoin the active roster on Sept. 28, the day after Minnesota's fourth game. He can play on Oct. 7 when the Vikings take on Philadelphia.

Brothers was a fifth-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2016 out of Missouri. He has played only sparingly on defense. But he was second on the team in 2017 with 16 special teams tackles.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump lawyer told to file statement to slow porn star's suit

    Trump lawyer told to file statement to slow porn star's suit

    Friday, April 20 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-04-20 06:22:52 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-20 20:34:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels, who claims she h...
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>
    President Donald Trump's lawyer, whose office was raided by the FBI last week, is seeking to delay a court case brought by a porn actress who claims she had an affair with the president.More >>

  • President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife

    President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife

    Friday, April 20 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-20 05:43:25 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-20 20:34:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Barbara Hargrove of Houston, waits for the start of a ceremony celebrating the life of former first lady Barbara Bush at City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Barbara Hargrove of Houston, waits for the start of a ceremony celebrating the life of former first lady Barbara Bush at City Hall, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Houston.
    As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.More >>
    As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady.More >>

  • Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary

    Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary

    Friday, April 20 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-20 04:26:49 GMT
    Friday, April 20 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-04-20 20:34:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2018 file photo, young demonstrators hold a rally in front of the White House in Washington. Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gu...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2018 file photo, young demonstrators hold a rally in front of the White House in Washington. Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gu...

    Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gun control.

    More >>

    Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gun control.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly