Alabama forward Braxton Key says he will transfer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama sophomore forward Braxton Key is leaving the team and plans to transfer.

Crimson Tide coach Avery Johnson said Friday Key has been granted his release. He says Key "certainly has a bright future, but he has to do what's best for him."

Key started 17 games last season after missing the first 10 with a knee injury. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

He led the Tide in scoring his first season and was named to the Southeastern Conference's all-freshman team. Key averaged 12 points and 5.7 rebounds as a freshman while ranking second on the team in assists.

He says it wasn't an easy decision to make.

The Tide is also expected to lose point guard Collin Sexton, who declared for the draft.

