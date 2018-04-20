‘Kingsman’ star Taron Egerton to portray Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ biopic

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let's just hope it runs smoother than last year.

The inductees for the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they include a boisterous sportscaster, a daring archaeologist, a blue-haired adventurer, and even a historic relic from the sixties.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

YouTube user Nintendrew has already created a custom Nintendo 64 "Classic" console, and he has now taken it upon himself to give the underappreciated GameCube a similar mini treatment.

Games from Space is a new PC gaming service that allows users to loan the power of their GPU to earn free digital games.

It’s official, per Deadline: Kingsman star Taron Egerton is set to play Elton John in an upcoming musical biopic from Paramount Pictures.

Egerton actually announced his involvement in the project in September in an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, but the film — titled Rocketman, after one of John’s signature tunes — received the official green light from Paramount. The movie will cover John’s (birth name: Reginald Kenneth Dwight) rapid ascent from a prodigy at Britain’s Royal Academy of Music to a global phenomenon, charting his partnership with songwriter Bernie Taupin, who penned many of Elton’s biggest hits.

Apparently, the movie — which has been in the works for a long time — might not be a family-friendly affair, as Egerton told Ross: “As far as I’m aware, the plan is that it will be the world’s first R-rated musical. … It’s going to be very unabashed in its depiction of him, I think.”

Meanwhile, Egerton has some serious musical chops, as evidenced by his ultra-catchy cover of John’s I’m Still Standing, from the 2016 animated musical Sing, in which Taron portrayed a golden-voiced gorilla. According to the Deadline article, “everyone who has heard [Egerton] has been gobsmacked” by his singing prowess and the similarities between his voice and John’s.

It remains to be seen whether his piano skills can match the legend himself, but we’re betting they’ve got to be pretty good to have snagged the role in the first place. John appeared in a substantial role alongside Egerton in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which released last September. Egerton’s other upcoming roles include Billionaire Boys Cluband the lead in Lionsgate’s Robin Hood.

The film’s script was written by Lee Hall. John is producing via Matthew Vaughn’s Marv Films and David Furnish’s (John’s husband) Rocket Pictures. Vaughn has worked with both Egerton and director David Fletcher before; Vaughn actually directed both Kingsman films and produced Eddie The Eagle (which Fletcher directed), and the two worked together on the 1998 Guy Ritchie flick Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. Fletcher recently got the call to replace Bryan Singer as director of Bohemian Rhapsody, the upcoming Freddie Mercury film starring Rami Malek (Mr. Robot).

This article was originally posted on Digital Trends