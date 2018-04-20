Mickey's Weather Kid: Kinsey - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Meet Kinsey, Mickey's Weather Kid for today. She's 7-years-old and is very outgoing.

Kinsey's mom says she is super sassy, just like Mickey. She loves to watch the weather and loves to dance.

Congratulations Kinsey on being Mickey's Weather Kid.

