Chef Ron's Lump Crab cakes with Creamy Lobster Sauce

Ingredients:

Crab Cakes

1 1/2 pounds fresh lump crabmeat

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups panko bread crumbs

2 large eggs

1 cup oil

¼ cup mayonnaise

1/2 each red and green bell pepper finely diced

4 strips lemon zest

4 small basil leaves finely chopped

LOBSTER SAUCE:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 Tablespoons Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon paprika 1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

2 Tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 cup chopped green onions

Directions

Crab Cakes:

1. In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients, except for the flour and oil. Shape into patties and dust with flour.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When oil is hot, carefully place crab cakes, in batches, in pan and fry until browned, about 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully flip crab cakes and fry on other side until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Serve warm with preferred sauce.

Lobster Sauce:

1. Reduce the heavy cream in a saucepan over medium heat for 8-10 minutes.

2. Add the Cajun seasoning to the reduced cream and whisk together.

3. Whisk in the Worcestershire, paprika and Tabasco sauce.

4. Whisk in the lobster base, melted butter and chopped green onions. Allow the sauce to simmer on medium heat for 5 minutes before serving.

5. Serve over crab cakes and your favorite sides.

