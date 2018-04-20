This Game of Thrones contest is as close as you'll get to season 8 spoilers

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Feast your eyes on Emilia Clarke's Instagram, fans, because it looks like this might be as close as we'll get to Game of Thrones spoilers this year.

The Mother of Dragons posted a hilarious little video this morning announcing a contest every major Thrones fan will likely be vying for. It turns out Clarke is teaming up with Omaze to take one lucky fan (and a friend, a pal, a wife, a lover, a dog, a mother, a brother, a dad, whoever you want!) to Westeros -- or at least the next closest thing: a set visit! The cute promo video shows Clarke in full costume as Daenerys, and it should surprise no one that the Breaker of Chains is rocking her white winter wear again.

Unfortunately, it looks like Season 8 spoilers are going to be harder to come by than this golden ticket to HBO's closed Game of Thrones set.

Dear person who wins this trip -- tell us EVERYTHING.

Come meet me on the Game of Thrones set!! That’s right don’t choke on your cornflakes this ain’t not hoax—you, me and a behind-the-scenes sneak peek. Just bend the knee (obviously a pre-requisite) and click that link in my bio or go to omaze.com/got to enter! Plus, every donation supports the fantastic incredible much needed work of the Royal College of Nursing Foundation.

#youknowyouwantto #lunchfortwo#couldbeyou#bendthekneeneverlookedsoeasy #motheroftoyourleftyouwillseethefamoussetof.. @gameofthrones @thercn@omazeworld

Game of Thrones will return in 2019.

