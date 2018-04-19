Preps underway ahead of Saturday's A-Day game in Tuscaloosa

A man in Hueytown has been arrested after threatening police.More >>
A stay of execution has been issued for Walter Leroy Moody Jr.More >>
Nick Saban meets with the media after practice for the Crimson Tide wraps up. Watch the Alabama football coach speak live here.More >>
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today that mid-trial, Brian Allan Stilwell plead guilty for violation of ethics law and fraudulent use of a credit card.More >>
Alabama was home to the first flight school in the country. War World two aces, astronauts, and even the man who designed the airport in Washington, DC all hailed from our state. That’s just some of the things you will learn when you visit the new interactive traveling exhibit at the Southern Museum of Flight. The “Aviation in Alabama” exhibit showcases the state’s rich history of aeronautical innovation and accomplishments, and was created to he...More >>
