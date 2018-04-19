Preps underway ahead of Saturday's A-Day game in Tuscaloosa

Football can't be far away if cheerleaders are practicing on the University of Alabama Quad.

Alabama's A-day is Saturday.

"Just a great time to get the game day experience in the Spring when we really don't have a whole lot going on," Alabama student Bailey Rast explained.

Someone stopped by Denny Chimes and took a closer look where the co-captains of the national championship team will leave their hand and footprints in concrete.

"They've already spray painted everything. Tomorrow they'll be setting up tents. They've been sending out emails about the game. Everybody is talking about it," Anna Lee Foster added.

Multi-colored lines around the Quad map out where football fans can walk and set up their tents.

And grounds crews are picking up the some of the smallest pieces of trash from graduation pictures taken outside of Bryant Denny Stadium so nothing will get in the way of fans and football players during the ceremonial walk of champions before kick-off.

"Lots of fans tons participate in. Tons of giveaways. Opportunities to take pictures with the championship trophy, the Sugar Bowl trophy," Brad Ledford, an Associate Athletic Director for Marketing went on to say.

Gameday gets started with the Mercedes-Benz Fan Fest, which will open at 8 a.m. adjacent to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Fan Fest will feature free giveaways, sampling events, the Coca-Cola Kids Zone, live radio remotes, vehicle displays, the annual UA athletic apparel/game program sale and other fun fan activities open to the general public. Numerous food vendors will also be open on the Walk of Champions Plaza starting at 8 am.

The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game has a 1 pm kick on April 21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Gates open at 10 am and admission will once again be free to the public.

Go to www.uagameday.com for more information and a schedule of A-Day related events Saturday.

