Malzahn to compete in coach's charity golf tournament

From the grass of Jordan-Hare to the greens. That's the next move for Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn as he is set to compete in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge. Malzahn is trading in his play card for a scorecard and golf clubs.

Auburn's head football coach, joins 10 other active college football coaches that includes Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart, will pair up with a celebrity from that same school looking to score a $650,000 purse.

The winnings would be split between an endowed scholarship and charity of each coach's choice. For Auburn. the winnings would be split between an endowed scholarship at Auburn and the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club of Malzahn's home state of Arkansas.

Malzahn will be paired with former Auburn place kicker Al Del Greco in the 12th annual charity golf tournament. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be paired with former Heisman Trophy Winner and current NFL running back Mark Ingram for the event. Those two will be swinging for Nick's Kids Foundation.

Other pairings from the current field includes:

Florida- Head Coach Dan Mullen and Judd Davis; Mullen Family "36" Foundation

Georgia- Head Coach Kirby Smart and David Dukes; The Kirby Smart Family Foundation

Clemson- Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Steve Fuller; Dabo's All in Team Foundation

Georgia Tech- Head Coach Paul Johnson and Jon Barry; The Methodist Home of the South Georgia Conference, Inc.

North Carolina- Head Coach Larry Fedora and Roy Williams; UNC Children's Hospital

N.C. State- Head Coach Dave Doeren and Terry Harvey; Wake County Special Needs

Notre Dame- Head Coach Brian Kelly and Jimmy Dunne; Kelly Cares

Ole Miss- Head Coach Matt Luke and Wesley Walls; Ole Miss FCA

Pittsburgh- Head Coach Pat Narduzzi and John Congemi; Patt Narduzzi Football Camp

The event will also feature a Legends Tournament for the first time. These coaches will also be competing for a share of a $50,000 purse that will go towards their selected charities:

Frank Beamer (Virginia Tech); Herma's Readers

Mack Brown (North Carolina, Texas); The Rise School of Austin

Ralph Friedgen (Maryland); College of Charleston Foundation

Chan Galley (Georgia Tech); Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Jim Grobe (Wake Forest, Baylor); Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Bobby Johnson (Vanderbilt); College Football Playoff Foundation

Tom O'Brien (Boston College, N.C. State); U.S.M.C. Toys for Tots

Steve Spurrier (Duke, Florida, South Carolina); HBC Foundation

Bob Stoops (Oklahoma); HBC Champions Foundation

Tommy Tuberville (Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati); Tommy Tuberville Foundation

The event tees off April 29 through May 2 at the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort outside Atlanta.

