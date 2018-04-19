Karle's Korner: Nick Saban named one of Fortune's top world leaders

We all know that Alabama’s Nick Saban is a tremendous college football coach. In fact, he could be the best ever. We also know that as the man who rules “The Process”, Saban is a true leader of young men.
But one of the world’s top fifty leaders? Now that’s some high cotton! The well-respected Fortune.com has released its annual list of the world’s top 50 leaders, and the Bama coach checks in at (drum roll, please…) number twelve!
Saban is the highest-rated sports figure on the list, just ahead of #15 Serena Williams. Fortune cites Saban’s fifth national title in nine years as proof that the 66-year-old is not slowing down.
But really, Nick Saban at number twelve? That means he ranks ahead of world leaders, presidents, human rights heroes, CEO’s and business gurus. In fact, the Alabama coach ranks ahead of the president of France (#13), Apple CEO Tim Cook (#14), Serena Williams (#15), Oprah Winfrey (#27), and Reese Witherspoon (#35). Not ranked in the top fifty? Pope Francis, Jeff Bezos, and Presidents Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, and Carter.
Nick Saban a greater world leader than the Pope? Let’s not get carried away here. But #12 it is, as the Crimson Tide coach joins some impressive company. And if you are keeping track, Saban made the Fortune list back in 2016 as he the checked in at #11. It looks as if Coach Saban needs to work a bit harder - lol.
Here are the world’s top fifty leaders according to Fortune.com:
1. The Students Marjory Stoneman Douglas and her schools
2. Bill and Melinda Gates Cofounders, Gates Foundation
3. The #MeToo Movement
4. Moon Jae-in President, South Korea
5. Kenneth Frazier CEO, Merck
6. Scott Gottlieb FDA commisioner
7. Margarethe Vestager Commissioner for Competition, European Union
8. Larry Fink CEO, BlackRock
9. General Joseph Dunford Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
10. Liu He Vice Premier, China
11. Mary Barra CEO, General Motors
12. Nick Saban Football coach, University of Alabama
13. Emmanuel Macron President, France
14. Tim Cook CEO, Apple
15. Serena Williams Athlete
16. Isabelle Kocher CEO, Engie
17. Katie Bethell Executive director, PL+US
18. Ryan Coogler Film director
19. Huateng “Pony” Ma CEO, Tencent
20. Indira Jaising Founder, Lawyers Collective
21. Marc Benioff CEO, Salesforce
22. The Gymnasts and Their Allies
23. Kathleen McLaughlin Chief sustainability officer, Walmart
24. Mukesh Ambani Chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries
25. Mick Cornett Former mayor, Oklahoma City
26. Donald Hopkins Physician, the Carter Center
27. Oprah Winfrey CEO, OWN
28. Mitch Landrieu Mayor, New Orleans
29. Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister, New Zealand
30. Ma Jun Environmentalist, China
31. West Virginia Teachers
32. Leymah Gbowee President, Gbowee Peace Foundation
33. Jamie Dimon CEO, JPMorgan Chase
34. Michael Sorrell President, Paul Quinn College
35. Reese Witherspoon Actor/producer
36. Daniel Servitje Montull CEO, Grupo Bimbo
37. Izumi Nakamitsu Undersecretary general for disarmament, United Nations
38. Bashar Masri Founder, Rawabi
39. Leila de Lima Senator, Philippines
40. Angela Nyambura Gichaga CEO, Financing Alliance for Health
41. Timothy Keller Evangelical minister/author, Redeemer City to City
42. Gwynne Shotwell President and chief operating officer, SpaceX
43. Balkrishna Doshi Architect, India
44. Feike Sijbesma CEO, DSM
45. Kelly Chibale Scientist, South Africa
46. Ana Botín Group executive ?chairman, Banco Santander
47. Dina Meza Journalist, PEN Honduras
48. Ridwan Kamil Mayor, Bandung, Indonesia
49. Amy Gutmann President, University of Pennsylvania
50. Ed Bastian CEO, Delta Air Lines
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.