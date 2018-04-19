Karle's Korner: Nick Saban named one of Fortune's top world leaders

We all know that Alabama’s Nick Saban is a tremendous college football coach. In fact, he could be the best ever. We also know that as the man who rules “The Process”, Saban is a true leader of young men.

But one of the world’s top fifty leaders? Now that’s some high cotton! The well-respected Fortune.com has released its annual list of the world’s top 50 leaders, and the Bama coach checks in at (drum roll, please…) number twelve!

Saban is the highest-rated sports figure on the list, just ahead of #15 Serena Williams. Fortune cites Saban’s fifth national title in nine years as proof that the 66-year-old is not slowing down.

But really, Nick Saban at number twelve? That means he ranks ahead of world leaders, presidents, human rights heroes, CEO’s and business gurus. In fact, the Alabama coach ranks ahead of the president of France (#13), Apple CEO Tim Cook (#14), Serena Williams (#15), Oprah Winfrey (#27), and Reese Witherspoon (#35). Not ranked in the top fifty? Pope Francis, Jeff Bezos, and Presidents Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, and Carter.

Nick Saban a greater world leader than the Pope? Let’s not get carried away here. But #12 it is, as the Crimson Tide coach joins some impressive company. And if you are keeping track, Saban made the Fortune list back in 2016 as he the checked in at #11. It looks as if Coach Saban needs to work a bit harder - lol.

Here are the world’s top fifty leaders according to Fortune.com:

1. The Students Marjory Stoneman Douglas and her schools

2. Bill and Melinda Gates Cofounders, Gates Foundation

3. The #MeToo Movement

4. Moon Jae-in President, South Korea

5. Kenneth Frazier CEO, Merck

6. Scott Gottlieb FDA commisioner

7. Margarethe Vestager Commissioner for Competition, European Union

8. Larry Fink CEO, BlackRock

9. General Joseph Dunford Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff

10. Liu He Vice Premier, China

11. Mary Barra CEO, General Motors

12. Nick Saban Football coach, University of Alabama

13. Emmanuel Macron President, France

14. Tim Cook CEO, Apple

15. Serena Williams Athlete

16. Isabelle Kocher CEO, Engie

17. Katie Bethell Executive director, PL+US

18. Ryan Coogler Film director

19. Huateng “Pony” Ma CEO, Tencent

20. Indira Jaising Founder, Lawyers Collective

21. Marc Benioff CEO, Salesforce

22. The Gymnasts and Their Allies

23. Kathleen McLaughlin Chief sustainability officer, Walmart

24. Mukesh Ambani Chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries

25. Mick Cornett Former mayor, Oklahoma City

26. Donald Hopkins Physician, the Carter Center

27. Oprah Winfrey CEO, OWN

28. Mitch Landrieu Mayor, New Orleans

29. Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister, New Zealand

30. Ma Jun Environmentalist, China

31. West Virginia Teachers

32. Leymah Gbowee President, Gbowee Peace Foundation

33. Jamie Dimon CEO, JPMorgan Chase

34. Michael Sorrell President, Paul Quinn College

35. Reese Witherspoon Actor/producer

36. Daniel Servitje Montull CEO, Grupo Bimbo

37. Izumi Nakamitsu Undersecretary general for disarmament, United Nations

38. Bashar Masri Founder, Rawabi

39. Leila de Lima Senator, Philippines

40. Angela Nyambura Gichaga CEO, Financing Alliance for Health

41. Timothy Keller Evangelical minister/author, Redeemer City to City

42. Gwynne Shotwell President and chief operating officer, SpaceX

43. Balkrishna Doshi Architect, India

44. Feike Sijbesma CEO, DSM

45. Kelly Chibale Scientist, South Africa

46. Ana Botín Group executive ?chairman, Banco Santander

47. Dina Meza Journalist, PEN Honduras

48. Ridwan Kamil Mayor, Bandung, Indonesia

49. Amy Gutmann President, University of Pennsylvania

50. Ed Bastian CEO, Delta Air Lines

