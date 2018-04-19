Under wraps: Browns GM keeping draft plans private

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about the draft during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Berea, Ohio.

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is keeping his plans with the No. 1 pick private.

Dorsey didn't reveal much on Thursday during a news conference in advance of next week's NFL draft. Cleveland has spent nearly two decades in search of a franchise quarterback. The team is expected to select a QB with the first choice.

Southern Cal's Sam Darnold is believed to be Cleveland's preferred choice in a strong QB class that includes Wyoming's Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.

Dorsey said he's keeping all his options open and that he would consider taking Penn State running back Saquon Barkley first because "the guy's a really good football player. You can't have enough good football players."

The Browns also have the No. 4 pick. Dorsey says he's received some interest from teams looking to make a trade.

