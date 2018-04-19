Seafood Gumbo

Ingredients:

2 pounds gulf shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 quarts shucked oysters

1 cup blended olive oil

1 cup ap flour

1 cup frozen okra

2 cup chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped bell pepper

1 cup chopped celery

¼ cup minced garlic

3 quarts seafood stock

2 cup sliced green onion

4 each bay leaves

Creole seasoning to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Worcestershire to taste

File powder to taste

Directions:

In a 7 quart heavy bottom pot or dutch oven heat oil over medium heat and whisk in flour and reduce heat stirring constantly with a wooden spoon.

Keep cooking until a smooth dark brown consistency is achieved.

Add vegetables and cook 3-5 minutes until soft.

In another pot have seafood stock heating and begin to ladle hot stock into roux and vegetable mixture.

Add hot sauce, bay leaves, Worcestershire and creole seasoning, allow to simmer for at least 30 minutes.

Add shrimp first, once just cooked add oysters, reserve liquid, and gumbo file powder.

Allow to simmer, taste, adjust seasonings to taste. If too thick use the reserved oyster liquor to thin.

Serve with rice and sliced green onions.

