Editorial Feedback: Actions speak louder than words

The following comments were generated from an editorial by WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston

Our editorial earlier this week, commenting on Governor Ivey’s unwillingness to date to participate in debates with her political opponents, prompted the following feedback posted on our WBRC FOX6 News station Facebook page and emails sent directly to me.

Here is just a sampling:

Burma responded, "Governor Ivey does not need your help in running her campaign. As a voter of more than 30 years, I can tell you a debate has never changed anyone’s mind. The subject matter is selected by know-it-alls like you."

Linda added, "Thank you for your ‘right on point’ comments in your editorial about Kay Ivey not participating in the debates last week. As you stated, we didn’t elect her to be governor; she’s just the governor by default."

Here’s what Debbi had to say, "Will you PLEASE stop your whining editorials about Kay Ivey not showing up for your debates? You know as well as I do that she had nothing to gain by showing up."

Lastly, Cindy shared this, "I just watched your editorial on Governor Ivey and the way she is not going to any debates. This has not gone unnoticed. I personally am not impressed by her. It seems she is taking credit for a lot of work that she did not do and for making jobs that were already in the making before she took office."

As always, we encourage and appreciate your feedback.

