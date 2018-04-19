Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Savanna Holmes!
Savanna is a senior at Hale County High School with a 3.92 GPA. She is involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Awakened Club, and HCHS Softball team. She is a Christian leader, devoted church member and remains selfless and respectful in all she does. Savanna plans to attend AUM on softball and academic scholarships.
Savanna, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week's Rising Star!
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
