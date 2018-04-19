NFL confirms times and dates for this year's London games - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NFL confirms times and dates for this year's London games

LONDON (AP) - The NFL has confirmed the times and dates for the three regular-season games to be played in London this year.

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 21, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later. Both games will be at Wembley Stadium.

The first game, between the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders, was already set to be played on Oct. 14 at Tottenham's new stadium in north London.

The Seahawks-Raiders game will be at 1 p.m. Eastern time, while the later games will be at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

