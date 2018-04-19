Shredded Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked shredded chicken

8 ounces Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon basil

1/4 teaspoon oregeno

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese, divided

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

Brioche buns for serving

Directions:

Heat a teaspoon of olive oil in a small saucepan and cook garlic for 30 second; until fragrant.

Add Cucina Antica's Garlic Marinara sauce and seasonings and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Stir in chicken and cook until heated through.

Stir in half of cheeses until melted.

Divide chicken mixture over two slices of Brioche buns.

Sprinkle remaining cheese on top and place under the broiler for 2-3 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Garnish with fresh parsley or basil (if desired) top with the other slice of bun and serve hot.

