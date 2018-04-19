Convicted ex-high school athlete wants off sex offender list - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A judge is hearing arguments about whether a man convicted as a juvenile of raping a 16-year-old girl should be removed from Ohio's sex offender registry.

Judge Thomas Lipps scheduled the hearing for Thursday in Juvenile Court in Steubenville to consider the request of former Steubenville High school football player Ma'Lik (muh-LEEK') Richmond.

Richmond was convicted in 2013 of raping a West Virginia girl during an alcohol-fueled party following a football scrimmage the previous year.

Lipps ordered Richmond classified as a sex offender. Richmond initially was required to register his address every six months for 20 years. Lipps in 2014 decreased Richmond's reporting requirement to once a year for 10 years.

Ohio law allows juveniles to request complete removal from the registry. The state opposes Richmond's request.

