Reds fire manager Bryan Price after 3-15 start - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Reds fire manager Bryan Price after 3-15 start

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Reds fired Bryan Price on Thursday after their 3-15 start, the first managerial change in the major leagues this season.

Price was in his fifth season leading the rebuilding team, which has relied on rookies more than any other team in the majors during his tenure. The Reds have lost at least 94 games in each of the last three seasons while finishing last in the NL Central.

Bench coach Jim Riggleman will manage the team on an interim basis. The move came during an off-day in St. Louis. The Reds are coming off back-to-back shutout losses in Milwaukee, the first time they were blanked in consecutive games since 2015.

Price was given the job of leading the Reds during a massive overhaul. They were 279-387 under Price, who got the job when Dusty Baker was fired after the 2013 season for failing to get beyond the first round of the playoffs.

The Reds suffered significant injuries during spring training and got off to their worst start since the Great Depression while drawing small crowds at Great American Ball Park. Top starter Anthony DeSclafani is sidelined indefinitely with a strained oblique - he missed all last season with an elbow injury - and left-hander Brandon Finnegan has been limited to one start by a biceps injury.

The offense also has taken significant hits. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez got a $66 million, seven-year contract during spring training - Cincinnati's first significant deal during its rebuild - but he broke his right thumb when he was hit by a pitch and is sidelined indefinitely. Right fielder Scott Schebler also is out with a bruised elbow.

The Reds won the division twice during Baker's six-year tenure and went to the playoffs three times, but couldn't get beyond the first round. Baker was fired after they lost the wild card game to Pittsburgh in 2013, and Price was promoted from pitching coach.

The Reds lost 86 games in Price's first season, and the organization decided to begin a massive rebuild that involved trading every star player except Joey Votto and Homer Bailey. They've brought up rookie pitchers before they were ready to fill in while DeSclafani, Finnegan and Bailey were hurt.

Thirty-two Reds players have made their major league debuts in the last three seasons, the most in the majors. In the last four seasons, they've had a rookie start 254 of 504 games. Rookies made a club-record 110 starts in 2015, when the Reds lost 98 games.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California reaches deal on National Guard border mission

    California reaches deal on National Guard border mission

    Thursday, April 19 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-04-19 07:01:58 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-19 14:47:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006 file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump slammed California Gov. Jer...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006 file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump slammed California Gov. Jer...

    Gov. Jerry Brown says he has reached agreement with the Trump administration to deploy up to 400 California National Guard troops to the border and elsewhere.

    More >>

    Gov. Jerry Brown says he has reached agreement with the Trump administration to deploy up to 400 California National Guard troops to the border and elsewhere.

    More >>

  • Better than a beach photo: Christie spends $85K on portrait

    Better than a beach photo: Christie spends $85K on portrait

    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 14:12:39 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-19 14:46:26 GMT
    Former Gov. Chris Christie's official portrait will carry an $85,000 price tag, higher than his three predecessors combined.More >>
    Former Gov. Chris Christie's official portrait will carry an $85,000 price tag, higher than his three predecessors combined.More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby defense loses 5th bid for mistrial

    The Latest: Cosby defense loses 5th bid for mistrial

    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-04-19 14:12:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-04-19 14:45:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.More >>
    The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly