Homeland will end with season 8, according to Claire Danes

By Megan Vick

Homeland will indeed end after next season, according to series star Claire Danes.

The actress confirmed the rumors about Season 8 being the last for the series during an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show. "Yeah, that's it," she responded when Stern questioned her about the potential end for the series.

Showtime renewed Homeland for Season 7 and Season 8 ahead of the Season 6 premiere last year. The series is currently in the tail end of Season 7. Executive producer Alex Gansa told The Hollywood Reporter after the pick-up that he was definitely out after the eighth installment.

"It's definitely going to be my last year," Gansa said. "I can't speak for Claire or Mandy, but it will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story. If Showtime, Fox, Claire and Mandy want to take the show further that's their decision, and we would leave some room for that to happen -- if there's an appetite."

Danes explained to Stern that it'll be sad to see the show go but she's ready for a break.

"I mean, I'll be ready. She's a lot, this Carrie-freakin' Mathison character," the actress revealed. "It's a workout, so I'll be ready for a reprieve from that."

A representative for Showtime said the network has not made a decision beyond season 8.

Homeland airs Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, Showtime's parent company)

