LSU takes early lead, loses it, rallies, then falls 10-9 to Tulane on the road

Tulane pinch hitter Luke Glancy drew a bases-loaded walk from Matthew Beck for the winning run in the bottom of the ninth and LSU's road record dipped to 2-7 as the Tigers blew a 9-7 lead in the final frame and fell 10-9 to the Green Wave at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans.

LSU had seen its early 3-0 lead erased, but rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth to wipe away a 7-6 Tulane advantage. Zach Watson's two-out, two-strike double down the left field line scored Brandt Broussard, who returned to the LSU lineup for the first time in 13 games, tying the game 7-7 in the ninth.

Sunday's walk-off hero, Daniel Cabrera, then followed with an RBI single up the middle to score Watson for an 8-7 Tigers' lead. Cabrera also scored on a hit by Nick Coomes, who led LSU (24-14) with a 4-for-5 night.

Gr ant Witherspoon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to start the winning rally for Tulane (17-21) and then Kody Hoese tied the game with an RBI double. Hoese scored the game-winner on the bases-loaded walk.

Tulane had scored seven unanswered runs in two innings after an Antoine Duplantis RBI double and Austin Bain RBI single highlighted a three-run rally in the top of the third for LSU. But the Tigers gave up the lead in the bottom half of the frame. The Green Wave touched Tigers' starter AJ Labas for six hits and five runs in the bottom of the third, including a three-run homer by Jonathon Artigues. The Green Wave added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-3 lead.

After LSU scratched for a single run in the top of the seventh, Coomes scored one of the Tigers' two runs in the top of the eighth to set up the ninth-inning heroics. LSU plays six of its next seven games on the road, with weekend SEC series at South Carolina and Ole Miss sandwiched around a home game against Lamar next Tuesday.

