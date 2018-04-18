Traffic concerns ahead of Tide A-Day game in Tuscaloosa

Some drivers traveling to Tuscaloosa for the University of Alabama's Spring football game will travel through a construction zone on I-20/59 to get there.

School officials don't anticipate it causing many problems.

"Some come early, some people come late. But there's two lanes open on the interstate and either exit so we feel like there's not going to be a hindrance getting here," according to Nick Frenz with the University's Transportation Department.

But there are things you should consider.

People driving through the area must slow down to 45 miles per hour.

Traffic lanes there are more narrow due to concrete barriers, construction equipment, and workers.

And Speeding tickets inside the construction zone are doubled if those workers are present.

"We know there's some construction on the interstate. That really shouldn't affect people getting in and out if they get here like they normally do," Frenz added.

Fans traveling on I-20/59 can also take the Lakeview or Cottondale exits off I-20/59 as alternate routes to get to campus.

You can find more information on routes and Spring Football game activities by going to the Alabama Gameday website.

