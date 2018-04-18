NCAA bans teams using former football players from practice

Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two game to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.More >>
Auburn guard Mustapha Heron says he will enter the NBA draft and plans to hire an agent.More >>
The NCAA Division I Council has banned college football teams from using former players in practice and tabled a proposal to let players participate in four games while still redshirting.More >>
Nick Saban has a reputation for being a no-nonsense type of guy, but that doesn't mean the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide can't soften up and have a good time every now and then. Especially when a good cause is involved.More >>
Reuben Foster, a former Crimson Tide star and current LB for the San Francisco 49ers, has been arrested and charged with felony domestic violence, according to the Santa Clara, California District Attorney's Office.More >>
Four Mississippi university students are accused of breaking into the University of Alabama's athletic facility and stealing memorabilia.More >>
Four Mississippi State University students are accused of breaking into the University of Alabama's athletic facility and stealing memorabilia.More >>
Alabama punter JK Scott asked President Donald Trump if he could pray for him and his staff on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
It may be time to start calling 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the "Crimson and White House" or "Saban's Place".More >>
University of Alabama baseball player Keith Holcombe is ready to play against Jacksonville State University Tuesday out on the diamond.More >>
The 5-2 win over the Crimson Tide gave Auburn its ninth win overall in the classic's 10 games.More >>
It's the Iron Bowl brought to the diamond, and it's sure to bring its share of fans into Riverwalk Stadium. Last year's game brought in a record crowd of 7,605.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
