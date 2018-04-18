Jayden, born August 2008, is an outgoing child who is kind and very inquisitive. He is not afraid to ask a question to anyone. Jayden likes to help with chores that keeps him moving. Jayden enjoys sports such as basketball, swimming, and he loves to play kickball. Jayden enjoys school and does well. He loves to do math and enjoys math games. Jayden is helpful, protective of people he loves, loyal and honest. He is a joy to be around and can put a smile on your face. Jayden wants to find a forever home and be a part of a forever family.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.