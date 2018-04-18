Former five-star recruit Bowen to enter NBA Draft, will not hire agent

La Lumiere School's Brian Bowen #20 in action against Sierra Canyon School during a high school basketball game at the 2017 Hoophall Classic on Monday, January 16, 2017, in Springfield, MA.. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

South Carolina could lose a second player to the NBA Draft from their roster.

Five-star recruit Brian Bowen has submitted his name for the 2018 NBA Draft as first reported by ESPN just one day after SEC Defensive Player of the Year Chris Silva did the same.

Brian Bowen, who is hoping for the NCAA to clear him to play next season at South Carolina, told ESPN he will declare for the NBA Draft in case that doesn’t happen. Story coming. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 18, 2018

Bowen recently arrived at USC after being suspended indefinitely by Louisville in light of the FBI probe regarding corruption in college basketball. According to the probe, Bowen’s father was reportedly offered $100,000 from an agent and a representative from ADIDAS. Later, Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino was fired "for cause" by the university.

Bowen was later granted a release from Louisville and joined Frank Martin and the South Carolina Gamecocks in January. Bowen was able to practice with the team. However, Bowen would not play for the Gamecocks this past season as he and the team await a decision from the NCAA on his reinstatement.

"I just felt that it was the right decision," Bowen told ESPN on Wednesday. "My goal is still to play college basketball, but I felt as though it makes sense to cover my bases."

Bowen, a 6-foot-7 McDonald’s All-American, has no intention of signing with an agent, according to the report. Like Silva, Bowen will have until June 11 to withdraw his name from the draft in order to return to South Carolina.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.