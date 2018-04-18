Slugger Jose Bautista, Braves agree to minor league deal

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista follows through on a fly out to center in the fourth inning of a baseball game as Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, right, watches, in Arli...

ATLANTA (AP) - Six-time All-Star Jose Bautista and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league contract

Under the deal announced Wednesday, Bautista would receive a $1 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man major league roster. He will report to the Braves extended spring training complex in Kissimmee, Florida, to work himself into game condition while playing third base.

The 37-year-old Bautista earned $18 million under a one-year deal with Toronto last season but put up subpar numbers for the second straight year, hitting .203 with 23 homers and 65 RBIs in 157 games. He batted .240 with 40 homers, 114 RBIs and 110 walks in 2015, then dropped to .234 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 116 games the following year.

Bauststa became a free agent and was among several prominent players who remained unsigned over the winter.

He has hit at least 22 homers the last eight seasons, including a career-best 54 for the Blue Jays in 2010. He has four seasons with at least 100 RBIs.

His signing is a low-risk move by the Braves to bolster their lineup, which currently has Ryan Flaherty at third base. Flaherty is off to a surprising start, hitting an NL-leading .354 through 14 games, but his career average is .221.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.