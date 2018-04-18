Cards-Cubs called off, MLB's 25th postponement in 3 weeks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cards-Cubs called off, MLB's 25th postponement in 3 weeks

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). The tarp lays on Wrigley Field after a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs was postponed on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Chicago. The game is rescheduled for Monday, May 14, 2018.

CHICAGO (AP) - The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday was called off because of wintry weather, the 25th postponement in the first three weeks of the major league season.

The total matched 2007 for the most weather-related postponements through April since Major League Baseball started keeping records in 1986. There were 26 postponements through April in 2007, but one was caused by the death of St. Louis pitcher Josh Hancock.

With temperatures in the mid-30s and rain and snow in the forecast, the game was called about 4½ hours before the scheduled first pitch and rescheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Chicago's Jon Lester and St. Louis' Luke Weaver had their starts moved back a day.

The postponement was the fourth on the Cubs' first homestand, and third in four days. Sunday's series finale against Atlanta was rescheduled for May 14 because of rain and Monday's game against the Cardinals is to be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 21.

