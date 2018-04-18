SEC baseball: Week 5 standings and weekend matchups - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

SEC baseball: Week 5 standings and weekend matchups

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB) Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

Week five of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books and it's time to look forward to this weekend's matchups.

The Tigers swept the Vols over the weekend and travel to Columbia, SC to face the Gamecocks starting Friday night.

Ole Miss leads LSU by one game in the SEC West and Florida sits alone at the top the East standings.

SEC series of the week: No.1 Florida at No. 9 Kentucky

WEST CONFERENCE OVERALL
ARKANSAS 10-5 28-10
LSU 9-6 24-13
OLE MISS 8-7 29-8
TEXAS A&M 8-7 28-9
AUBURN 6-9 26-12
ALABAMA 5-10 21-17
MISS. STATE 5-10 19-18

EAST CONFERENCE OVERALL
FLORIDA 12-3 32-7
GEORGIA 9-6 26-11
VANDERBILT 9-6 23-14
KENTUCKY 7-8 25-12
MISSOURI 6-9 25-12
S. CAROLINA 6-9 20-17
TENNESSEE 5-10 22-17

Thursday-Saturday:
Florida at Kentucky         
Vanderbilt at Missouri    

Friday-Sunday:
Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Georgia at Ole Miss        
LSU at South Carolina     
Texas A&M at Tennessee

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly