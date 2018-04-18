SEC baseball: Week 5 standings and weekend matchups

Week five of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books and it's time to look forward to this weekend's matchups.
The Tigers swept the Vols over the weekend and travel to Columbia, SC to face the Gamecocks starting Friday night.
Ole Miss leads LSU by one game in the SEC West and Florida sits alone at the top the East standings.
SEC series of the week: No.1 Florida at No. 9 Kentucky
|WEST
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|ARKANSAS
|10-5
|28-10
|LSU
|9-6
|24-13
|OLE MISS
|8-7
|29-8
|TEXAS A&M
|8-7
|28-9
|AUBURN
|6-9
|26-12
|ALABAMA
|5-10
|21-17
|MISS. STATE
|5-10
|19-18
|EAST
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|FLORIDA
|12-3
|32-7
|GEORGIA
|9-6
|26-11
|VANDERBILT
|9-6
|23-14
|KENTUCKY
|7-8
|25-12
|MISSOURI
|6-9
|25-12
|S. CAROLINA
|6-9
|20-17
|TENNESSEE
|5-10
|22-17
Thursday-Saturday:
Florida at Kentucky
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Friday-Sunday:
Auburn at Alabama
Arkansas at Mississippi State
Georgia at Ole Miss
LSU at South Carolina
Texas A&M at Tennessee
