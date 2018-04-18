SEC baseball: Week 5 standings and weekend matchups

Week five of the 2018 SEC baseball season is in the books and it's time to look forward to this weekend's matchups.

The Tigers swept the Vols over the weekend and travel to Columbia, SC to face the Gamecocks starting Friday night.

Ole Miss leads LSU by one game in the SEC West and Florida sits alone at the top the East standings.

SEC series of the week: No.1 Florida at No. 9 Kentucky

WEST CONFERENCE OVERALL ARKANSAS 10-5 28-10 LSU 9-6 24-13 OLE MISS 8-7 29-8 TEXAS A&M 8-7 28-9 AUBURN 6-9 26-12 ALABAMA 5-10 21-17 MISS. STATE 5-10 19-18

EAST CONFERENCE OVERALL FLORIDA 12-3 32-7 GEORGIA 9-6 26-11 VANDERBILT 9-6 23-14 KENTUCKY 7-8 25-12 MISSOURI 6-9 25-12 S. CAROLINA 6-9 20-17 TENNESSEE 5-10 22-17

Thursday-Saturday:

Florida at Kentucky

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Friday-Sunday:

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Georgia at Ole Miss

LSU at South Carolina

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.