Another '80s icon is joining the Stranger Things cast

Fans said, "we want more people we love from '80s movies to be on Stranger Things," and Netflix answered, "as you wish."

Cary Elwes, forever known as Westley from the classic 1987 movie The Princess Bride, will play Kline, the mayor of Hawkins, Indiana, on Season 3 of Netflix's '80s-homage-paying sci-fi series. The character is described as "your classic '80s politician -- more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs."

Netflix also announced that Contact actor Jake Busey (son of Gary) will be joining the cast as Bruce, a journalist for the Hawkins Post with "questionable morals and a sick sense of humor."

The new actors are joining Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke), whose character name has not yet been revealed but is described as an "alternative girl."

Stranger Things, which is set in the mid-'80s and is heavily indebted to pop culture of the period, has used actors closely associated with the '80s since it premiered, starting with Winona Ryder and Matthew Modine in Season 1. The additions of Sean Astin and Paul Reiser in Season 2 were also meant to invoke memories of their roles in Stranger Things touchstones The Goonies and Aliens, respectively.

So maybe Season 3 is going to be a romance like The Princess Bride?

Stranger Things Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2019.

