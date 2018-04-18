Netflix orders supernatural drama, The Order

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.



By Lindsay MacDonald,

Netflix is doubling down on young adult content, and this time it's branching into the sci-fi/fantasy world.

The streamer's latest pickup is for a series called The Order, which has been given a 10-episode first season according to Variety. The story follows Jack Morton, a young man who joins a mysterious secret society called The Order. Unlike other college freshmen, his secret society isn't about beer pong and streaking, it's about fighting battles with magical creatures and the dark arts. Jack is soon "thrust into a world of magic, monsters and intrigue," with a side helping of dark family secrets.

Sounds like every fanboy's new favorite show!

Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, and Max Martini are set to star in the series, and Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen will executive produce.

This pickup is part of a larger trend in Netflix's programming strategy to target young audiences. With wild success from shows like 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things, Netflix has slowly and subtly started developing more content for younger millennials and Gen Z. The young cast and supernatural storyline of The Order blend two of Netflix's most successful elements from recent years, but only time will tell if this newest series will cause the same social media frenzy as its predecessors.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Sam Trammell

Sarah Grey

Matt Frewer

Max Martini