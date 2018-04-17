Angels' Ohtani gets blister vs Boston, lasts only 2 innings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Angels' Ohtani gets blister vs Boston, lasts only 2 innings

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, gestures while pitching against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, gestures while pitching against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani's third start for the Los Angeles Angels lasted only two innings Tuesday night after he developed a blister on his pitching hand.

The Angels pulled the Japanese two-way sensation early after he yielded three runs and four hits while struggling with his control against the AL-leading Boston Red Sox.

One inning after Ohtani left, the Angels announced the right-hander had developed a blister during the second inning.

Ohtani has had intermittent issues with blisters throughout his first few months with the Angels, and he had a bandage on one of his fingers last week.

Ohtani gave up a leadoff homer to Boston's Mookie Betts, and he couldn't throw his formidable breaking pitches for consistent strikes in the first night start of his big-league career. The Red Sox added two more runs in the second on Brock Holt's RBI single and Andrew Benintendi's sacrifice fly.

Although his fastball again hit 99 mph and he only walked one batter, Ohtani needed 66 pitches to get through two innings.

The Angels replaced him for the third with Luke Bard, who promptly gave up five runs on three homers to put Los Angeles in an 8-0 hole.

Ohtani won his first two big-league starts in impressive fashion against Oakland, retiring 27 consecutive batters in a combined stretch over the two games. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Athletics nine days ago, striking out 12.

Ohtani's third start initially was slated for Kansas City last Sunday, but the game was postponed because of frigid weather.

Ohtani also is off to a strong start as the Angels' designated hitter, batting .367 with three homers and 11 RBIs. It's unclear how his blister problems will affect his ability to hit.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ethicist foresees choosing your baby from dozens of embryos

    Ethicist foresees choosing your baby from dozens of embryos

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-04-18 05:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-04-18 06:26:11 GMT
    (ASRM via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in January 2018 shows a trophectoderm biopsy, in which cells from the outer layer of an embryo that develop into the placenta and amniotic membranes...(ASRM via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in January 2018 shows a trophectoderm biopsy, in which cells from the outer layer of an embryo that develop into the placenta and amniotic membranes...

    A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.

    More >>

    A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.

    More >>

  • Wyoming district allows armed staff in area cited by DeVos

    Wyoming district allows armed staff in area cited by DeVos

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-04-17 19:00:42 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-04-18 06:26:03 GMT
    Wyoming district spotlighted in guns-in-schools debate to vote on arming teachers.More >>
    Wyoming district spotlighted in guns-in-schools debate to vote on arming teachers.More >>

  • New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane

    New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-04-18 05:05:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 2:25 AM EDT2018-04-18 06:25:26 GMT
    (Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). In this 2017 photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family, friends and community leaders are mourning the death of Riordan, a bank executive on a Southwest Airline...(Marla Brose/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). In this 2017 photo, Jennifer Riordan, of Albuquerque, N.M., poses for a photo in Albuquerque. Family, friends and community leaders are mourning the death of Riordan, a bank executive on a Southwest Airline...
    Family, friends and community leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are mourning the death of a bank executive on a Southwest Airlines flight home from a business trip to New York.More >>
    Family, friends and community leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are mourning the death of a bank executive on a Southwest Airlines flight home from a business trip to New York.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly