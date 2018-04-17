Tuscaloosa student to represent Alabama in Geo Bee in Washington

Consistency is a big part of Christian Martin's success.



"When I was a little kid, I used to read a lot," the teen told WBRC Tuesday.



Martin still does now a little older at the age of 14.



But the stakes are getting much higher.



"I'm just really competitive in everything. And it was something to be really competitive in," Martin added.



In May, this eighth grader from Echols Middle School in Northport will represent Alabama in the 2018 National Geographic Bee Championships.



Along with reading books, Christian also prepared flash cards and looked over maps all with the support of family and friends.



"Mr. Foster, my math teacher decided to kind of embarrass me and rig 'We Are the Champions' to play when I walk in the classroom. So they were all pretty supportive," Martin explained.



He'll compete against kids between the fourth and eighth grade from around the country to name and identify places by only looking at a map.



"It'd be great to win or just place high because you get a college scholarship. Just placing in the top 10 would be cool cause I get on national TV," Martin concluded.



The National Geographic Bee is May 20-23 in Washington DC.



