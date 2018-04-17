Chicken Salad

Ingredients:
3 lbs chicken (chopped)
2 cups mayonnaise
1 cup sweet pickle relish
3 boiled eggs (chopped)
1/2 cup finely chopped celery
2 oz chopped Pimentos
2 tablespoons sugar or honey
Pkg pomegranate honey walnut fusion (optional)
1/2 tsp Paprika
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in medium bowl. Then add chopped chicken.
