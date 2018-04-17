Chicken Salad - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

3 lbs chicken (chopped)

2 cups mayonnaise 

1 cup sweet pickle relish 

3 boiled eggs (chopped)

1/2 cup finely chopped celery 

2 oz chopped Pimentos

2 tablespoons sugar or honey

Pkg pomegranate honey walnut fusion (optional)

1/2 tsp Paprika 

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in medium bowl. Then add chopped chicken. 

