Ingredients:

3 lbs chicken (chopped)

2 cups mayonnaise

1 cup sweet pickle relish

3 boiled eggs (chopped)

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

2 oz chopped Pimentos

2 tablespoons sugar or honey

Pkg pomegranate honey walnut fusion (optional)

1/2 tsp Paprika

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in medium bowl. Then add chopped chicken.

