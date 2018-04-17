Shooting call reported in parking lot of Homewood Walmart - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shooting call reported in parking lot of Homewood Walmart

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

Police are investigating an early morning shooting call in the parking lot of the Walmart location in Homewood. 

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Lakeshore Parkway, and police are still sorting through evidence. 

No word on if anyone was injured. 

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. 

