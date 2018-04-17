Night Court actor Harry Anderson dies at 65 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Night Court actor Harry Anderson dies at 65


By Lindsay MacDonald,

Harry Anderson, best known for his role as Judge Harry Stone in NBC's Night Court has died at age 65, according to Variety.

The trade picked the news up from a local news report by WSPA-TV, stating police officers were called to a home in Asheville, N.C. this morning. No cause of death was stated, but the report says police do not suspect foul play. According to TMZ, Anderson's son, Dashiell, says he passed away of natural causes.

Nigh Court ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Anderson for all nine seasons. Anderson's character, Judge Harry Stone, presided over the night shift of a New York City municipal courtroom. Stone was a silly but soft-hearted judge, whose courtroom saw its fair share of whimsical defendants. Anderson actually started off as a magician, a talent which was later incorporated into his character on Night Court. Anderson earned three Emmy nominations for the role.

In addition to Night Court, Anderson's other TV credits include Cheers and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Harry Anderson

Night Court

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly