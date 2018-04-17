Night Court actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

By Lindsay MacDonald,

Harry Anderson, best known for his role as Judge Harry Stone in NBC's Night Court has died at age 65, according to Variety.

The trade picked the news up from a local news report by WSPA-TV, stating police officers were called to a home in Asheville, N.C. this morning. No cause of death was stated, but the report says police do not suspect foul play. According to TMZ, Anderson's son, Dashiell, says he passed away of natural causes.

Nigh Court ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Anderson for all nine seasons. Anderson's character, Judge Harry Stone, presided over the night shift of a New York City municipal courtroom. Stone was a silly but soft-hearted judge, whose courtroom saw its fair share of whimsical defendants. Anderson actually started off as a magician, a talent which was later incorporated into his character on Night Court. Anderson earned three Emmy nominations for the role.

In addition to Night Court, Anderson's other TV credits include Cheers and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

