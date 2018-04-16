UA researcher studies tobacco ads influence on teen vaping rise

We’re getting new insight into why the popularity of vaping is growing among teens.



The popularity of vaping means big bucks for big tobacco companies who according to a UA researcher is where the shifts in tobacco advertisements are going.



The Director of the Center of Tobacco and Society, Dr. Alan Blum said cigarette makers are concerned their cigarette population is declining so they're promoting vaping aggressively in ads, in popular magazines like the Rolling Stone and Sports Illustrated, hoping to get teens hooked.



He said they are selling glamorous images of vaping to get impressionable young people to conform and it's working.



“Ultimately if we're going to talk about kids getting hooked on nicotine, this is going to be the best way to do it. Will nicotine cause lung cancer? No, but it will cause possible addiction that will lead to all sorts of problems related to heart disease, concentration and a host of attention disorders,” said Blum.

Dr. Blum said we'll have to wait and see as the research comes out in the years ahead to determine if vaping will cause any kind of harm the way cigarettes do.



