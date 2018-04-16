WES: Temperatures tumbling into the 30s tonight with the threat of frost Tuesday morning

FIRST ALERT FOR PATCHY FROST OVERNIGHT: The wind speeds are finally beginning to lessen across our area this evening and the sky is crystal clear. In fact, if you look off to the west, you can see the planet Venus shining bright in the western sky. Temperatures will be tumbling into the 30s overnight and light to calm winds will allow for patchy frost development, especially in the sheltered valleys. A Frost Advisory will be in effect between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday. So if you’ve already started the spring garden, make sure the tomato plants are covered. Big improvements will be on the way tomorrow as sunshine returns and temperatures quickly rise. It’s going to feel very comfortable after lunchtime, with temperatures back in the 70s. Winds will be light to start off but a southwest wind will return in the afternoon.



SHOWERS WEDNESDAY NIGHT: We will be tracking another front that will bring a reinforcing shot of colder air Wednesday night. I’m expecting more sunny weather on Wednesday, with a nice warm-up and a southwest wind. A southwest to northeast oriented band of cloud cover will arrive ahead of the cold front between 7 p.m. and midnight Wednesday night. There may be enough moisture for a few showers but this moisture will remain limited, so rain will be very isolated. We have a small 20 percent chance of showers in the forecast. This system will quickly exit the area Thursday morning, with more sunshine, a stronger northwest wind, and highs in the low to mid 70s.



ANOTHER WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM: The threat of rain will return this weekend however the setup looks to be much different than the previous system, with a closed low crossing the state on Sunday. So the good news is that Saturday will be dry, with nice weather for A-Day and the events at Barber Motorsports Park. However, rain will be likely on Sunday. We could see a few storms on Sunday but for now I’m not too concerned about any severe weather. I will be sharing more updates in my forecast at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m. on WBRC. You can also check for updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for free by searching WBRC in your App Store.



